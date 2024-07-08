Govt to bear medical expenses for Rath Jatra injured: Health Minister

Govt to bear medical expenses for Rath Jatra injured: Health Minister

The health minister made the announcement after visiting two critically injured patients admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute. 

File photo of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: Collected
File photo of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: Collected

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths caused by electrocution during the Rath Jatra in Bogura. 

He pledged that the government will bear the medical expenses of those injured in the incident.

The health minister made the announcement after visiting two critically injured patients admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute. 

5 die of electrocution during Rathjatra in Bogura

He said, "The accident during the Rath Jatra is deeply tragic and heart-wrenching. Neither of the two patients admitted in the burn institute is out of danger. I am in constant contact with the doctors here and also in Bogura." 

"I have spoken with the relatives of the patients and assured them that we will ensure the highest quality of treatment available," he added, noting that the Bangladesh government will cover all the medical expenses for the injured.

On Sunday (7 July) four people were instantly killed by electrocution during the Hindu community's Rath Jatra festival. 

The death toll later rose to five, with over fifty others injured in the accident.

Rath Jatra / dead / Bogura

