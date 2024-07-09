Bus, covered van collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura, 7 hurt

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 12:20 pm

The incident took place in the early hours today (9 July), around 3:30am, in the Betgari area of Shahjahanpur upazila in Bogura, along the highway.

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Four people were killed and seven others were injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a covered van near Bogura's Shahjahanpur upazila on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway.

The incident took place in the early hours today (9 July), around 3:30am, in the Betgari area of Shahjahanpur upazila in Bogura, along the highway.

The deceased were identified as Md Jamal Hossain, Md Hridoy, 30, Md Shamim Hossain, 40, and an unidentified woman in her thirties.

The injured are Shaon Hossain, 30, and Md Babul Mia, 35, from Naogaon Sadar; Md Alif, 35, from Barishal's Hizla; Md Rezaul Karim, 45, from Bogura Sadar' Md Sujan Mia, from Bogura's Kahaloo upazila  35, Mohammad Saikat, 18,  from Sherpur upazila and Md Amit,10 from Dimla upazila.

Chilimpur Medical police outpost SI Lalon Hossain confirmed the identities of the victims and said most of the injured have sustained injuries to their heads, legs, arms, and chests.

"The injured people are currently undergoing treatment at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. The body of the  deceased have been kept in the hospital morgue," he added.

Police have yet to confirm the identities of the drivers.

According to police and locals, the Shah Fateh Ali bus was heading towards Naogaon from Dhaka. At around 3:30am, a covered van traveling in the opposite direction collided head-on with the bus in the Betgari area of Bogura. The front part of the bus was completely crushed leaving three people, including a woman, dead on the spot. 

Upon receiving the news, fire service personnel and police arrived at the scene to rescue the victims and transport them to the hospital, where another person later died.

Abbas Ali, officer-in-charge of Kundarhat Highway police station, said, "The bus was heading towards Naogaon and the covered van was en route to Dhaka. Both the bus and the covered van are currently in police custody.

