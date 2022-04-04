Gas crisis disrupts production of RMG factories

Gas crisis has disrupted production of many ready-made garment factories in Ashulia, Chandra, Shafipur, and Gazipur areas today.

"Factory owners have urged authorities to help them out, as they are unable to carry out any production due to the lack of gas supply," said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Shahidullah Azim.

A severe gas crisis hit Dhaka and its outskirts on the very first day of Ramadan on Sunday.

The Energy Division said a technical fault in the country's largest Bibiyana gas field in Sylhet prompted the supply disruption, and assured of restoring the supply by Monday.

The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited and the Energy Division expressed apologies for the inconvenience.

"The shortage emerged due to the supply drop at Bibiyana field. Out of a total six gas wells, we have already repaired one and the remaining would be repaired by Monday," Engineer Md Salim Miah, director (operation) at Titas Gas, told The Business Standard.

On 30 March, Bibiyana field operator Chevron supplied around 1530 million cubic feet of gas (mmcf) from the field while the total supply in the country was 3,059mmcf. But on Sunday, Chevron supply dropped by around 100mmcf to 1,418, dealing a blow to consumers in Dhaka and adjacent areas.