G20 countries urged by Dhaka to make concerted efforts for overcoming global challenges

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 10:37 am

Related News

G20 countries urged by Dhaka to make concerted efforts for overcoming global challenges

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 10:37 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Friday (3 March) said that the G20 platform can provide means of implementation, including finance, technology and capacity-building to the countries of the Global South in realizing the SDGs.

He was speaking as a panellist on the possible role of the G20 in the evolving geopolitical context at a panel discussion of the 8th edition of Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India, reads a press release.

The state minister called upon the G20 countries to make concerted efforts to overcome the current global challenges like climate change, post-pandemic recovery, disruption of the supply chain, food insecurity as well as energy and economic crisis.

He also drew the attention of the global community, including the G20 nations, to Bangladesh's remarkable development journey under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He urged other nations to be part of this wonderful journey.

Alam also asked the G20 nations to actively engage in ensuring the immediate repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

He was joined by the foreign ministers of Canada, foreign ministry of Mexico and senior representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in the panel discussion.

State Minister Alam held a meeting with the EU High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles on the sidelines of the Dialogue.

He conveyed Bangladesh's repeated call to the EU to allow Bangladesh to benefit from preferential treatment for a significant period after its graduation from LDC.

He also sought support from the EU in addressing the Rohingya crisis.

In response, the EU High Representative assured him of the EU's cooperation in the early repatriation of Rohingyas.

Later, State Minister Alam met Minister of State for External Affairs of India Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Both ministers reiterated the importance of enhanced exchanges and cooperation on bilateral issues of mutual interest.

State Minister Aalam conveyed that the Bangladesh government wishes to strengthen cooperation with the North-eastern States of India, particularly in the areas of development, connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

State Minister Alam is currently visiting New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2023 - India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics - jointly hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Government of India and prestigious think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

Top News / World+Biz

Bangladesh / G20 / Rohingya Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

2h | Panorama
India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

19h | Panorama
How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

22h | Panorama
Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World through the eyes of a special child

World through the eyes of a special child

7m | TBS Stories
Thyroid can lead to infertility

Thyroid can lead to infertility

12m | TBS Health
How Athar Ali Khan became an international cricketer

How Athar Ali Khan became an international cricketer

17m | TBS SPORTS
The history of the Taka

The history of the Taka

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale