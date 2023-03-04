G20 countries urged by Dhaka to make concerted efforts for overcoming global challenges

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Friday (3 March) said that the G20 platform can provide means of implementation, including finance, technology and capacity-building to the countries of the Global South in realizing the SDGs.

He was speaking as a panellist on the possible role of the G20 in the evolving geopolitical context at a panel discussion of the 8th edition of Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India, reads a press release.

The state minister called upon the G20 countries to make concerted efforts to overcome the current global challenges like climate change, post-pandemic recovery, disruption of the supply chain, food insecurity as well as energy and economic crisis.

He also drew the attention of the global community, including the G20 nations, to Bangladesh's remarkable development journey under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He urged other nations to be part of this wonderful journey.

Alam also asked the G20 nations to actively engage in ensuring the immediate repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

He was joined by the foreign ministers of Canada, foreign ministry of Mexico and senior representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in the panel discussion.

State Minister Alam held a meeting with the EU High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles on the sidelines of the Dialogue.

He conveyed Bangladesh's repeated call to the EU to allow Bangladesh to benefit from preferential treatment for a significant period after its graduation from LDC.

He also sought support from the EU in addressing the Rohingya crisis.

In response, the EU High Representative assured him of the EU's cooperation in the early repatriation of Rohingyas.

Later, State Minister Alam met Minister of State for External Affairs of India Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Both ministers reiterated the importance of enhanced exchanges and cooperation on bilateral issues of mutual interest.

State Minister Aalam conveyed that the Bangladesh government wishes to strengthen cooperation with the North-eastern States of India, particularly in the areas of development, connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

State Minister Alam is currently visiting New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2023 - India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics - jointly hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Government of India and prestigious think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF).