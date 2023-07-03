Fulfil needs of people who elected you: PM to newly elected mayors, councillors

Bangladesh

UNB
03 July, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 12:28 pm

Related News

Fulfil needs of people who elected you: PM to newly elected mayors, councillors

UNB
03 July, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 12:28 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked public representatives to serve the people and meet their needs when working in their respective areas.

"You will have to fulfil the needs and wants of the people who elected you with their votes," she said during he oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected mayors and councillors of Barishal, Khulna and Gazipur city corporations at Shapla Hall of her office.

Addressing the newly elected public representatives, she said, "You, being elected with votes of the people, have the scope to serve people. I want you to work in your own areas as public servants."

Newly elected city mayors take oath

The prime minister administered the oaths of newly elected mayors of three city corporations — Abul Khair Abdullah of Barishal, Talukder Abdul Khaleque of Khulna and Jayeda Khatun of Gazipur.

Later, 177 newly elected councillors of general wards and female councillors of the reserved seats of three city corporations were also sworn in at the same venue.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the oaths of the councillors.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee was also present on the dais.

On 12 June, Awami League mayoral candidate Abul Khair Abdullah (Khokon Serniabat) won the Barishal City Corporation election with 87,807 votes. 

Awami League mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque won the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election with 1,54,825 votes on 12 June.

On 25 May, independent candidate Jayeda Khatun won the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls with 238,934 votes. 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / oath-taking ceremony / mayor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

2h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

2h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

3h | Food
The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

20h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

18h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

23h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board