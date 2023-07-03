Newly elected city mayors take oath

Newly elected mayors of five city corporations — Abul Khair Abdullah of Barishal, Talukder Abdul Khaleque of Khulna, Jayeda Khatun of Gazipur, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton of Rajshahi and Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury of Sylhet — took oath this morning.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath at a ceremony held in Shapla Hall of her office.

Later, 253 newly elected councillors of general wards and female councillors of the reserved seats of the five city corporations also took oath at the same venue.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the councillors' oaths.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee was present on the occasion.

On 12 June, Awami League mayoral candidate Abul Khair Abdullah (Khokon Serniabat) won the Barishal City Corporation election with 87,807 votes. His nearest rival Islami Andolon Bangladesh candidate Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim bagged 33,828 votes.

Awami League mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque won the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election with 1,54,825 votes. His nearest rival Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Md Abdul Awal got 60,064 votes in the polls held on June 12.

On 25 May, independent candidate Jayeda Khatun won the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls with 2,38,934 votes, defeating her nearest rival Awami League-nominated candidate Azmat Ullah Khan who bagged 2,22,737 votes.

On June 21, Awami League's mayoral candidate AHM Khairuzzaman Liton won the Rajshahi City Corporation election with 1,60,290 votes defeating his nearest rival Islami Andolon Bangladesh's Md Murshid Alam who bagged 13,483 votes.

On the same day, Awami League mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury won the Sylhet City Corporation election with 1,18,614 votes defeating his nearest rival Jatiya Party's Nazrul Islam Babu who secured 50,321 votes.