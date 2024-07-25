PM to take responsibility for families of those killed: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take responsibility for the families of those killed in the recent nationwide mayhem, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (25 July).

"A committee has been formed to try the killings and terrorist activities after investigations and everyone responsible would be brought to book," he said while addressing a coordination meeting with the ward leaders of AL Dhaka North unit at Awami League district office in the capital's Tejgaon.

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, said he is praying for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved families. He also sought early recovery of those injured.

The minister said, "The BNP-Jamaat carried out arson terrorism through the quota reform movement. They wanted to turn the country into rubble and dreamt of going to power standing on the fallen bodies."

He said Awami League will stand beside the families of deceased and injured people. 

The government's aim is to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he added.

He also said foreigners were astonished seeing the nationwide destruction carried out by the BNP-Jamaat. "They carried out the vandalism just like in 2014.

"Violent activities were carried out at different major establishments, including metro rail, Setu Bhaban and Bangladesh Television. Everyone knows who did it."

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Quota protest

