PM Hasina cries upon visiting vandalised metro station

PM Hasina visits the Mirpur 10 Metro Station on 25 July 2024. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had visited the Mirpur-10 metro rail station which was vandalised during the quota reform protests. Witnessing the aftermath of the destruction, the premier could not hold back her tears.

She said today (25 July), "It will be ensured that the common people can reach their workplaces without any problems. I will try to make the country financially prosperous."

The countrymen must stand against those who destroyed the development by the government and judge the perpetrators themselves, she said.

"What kind of mentality leads them to destroy facilities that make people's lives easier? Dhaka city was clogged with traffic. The metro rail offered respite. I cannot accept the destruction of this transport facility made with modern technology," she said.

During the visit today, Hasina inspected different parts of the station which was totally devastated in the recent mayhem centring the student movement for reformation of quota in public service.

Senior officials of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) briefed the PM regarding the destruction and the future plan to reopen the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations.

Some unidentified people went on a rampage at Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro stations last Friday causing significant damages.

Metro rail services were suspended on 18 July amid demonstrations by students demanding quota reform in public service.

Officials at DMTCL indicated that the reopening schedule will be declared once the inquiry committee, formed to assess the damages, submits its report within 10 working days.

The inquiry committee was formed on 22 July to assess the extent of the damages to the metro rail and to determine when it can be made operational again.