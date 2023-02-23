France, Germany install Ukrainian flag in their shared embassy building in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
23 February, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 09:26 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The French and German embassies in Dhaka on Thursday evening installed a Ukrainian flag in front of their shared embassy building on Madani Avenue, Baridahara.

As 24 February would mark one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the two embassies installed the Ukrainian flag to commemorate the day, reports UNB.

Both Ambassador of France to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy and German Ambassador Achim Troster spoke on this occasion.

On the eve of the one-year mark of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the UN General Assembly resumed its eleventh emergency special session on Wednesday to consider a new draft resolution aimed at restoring peace.

Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi said that, for almost a full year, the world body, UN Secretary-General, and international community have been consistent and vocal in calls to end this war and to adhere to the UN Charter and international law.

"Let this anniversary and the anguish of millions before our eyes over the last year serve as a reminder to all of us here in this Hall that military solutions will not end this war," he said. "Too many lives, livelihoods, families and communities have been lost.

Russia can end its aggression and the war it has unleashed. Russia must end this hell of bloodshed."

The General Assembly's eleventh emergency special session resumed, with the introduction of a new draft resolution and two proposed amendments, and is expected to last into Thursday or Friday.

The draft text calls for an immediate ceasefire, demands that Russia leaves Ukraine, and emphasises the need for accountability for serious crimes and justice for all victims.

