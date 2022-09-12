Former SP Babul Akter appeals for security as OC searches jail cell

Babul Akter. Photo: Collected
Babul Akter. Photo: Collected

Former Superintendent of Police Babul Akter, who has been accused in the murder of his wife Mitu, appealed to the court seeking security in prison.

Babul filed the appeal in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Dr Begum Zebunnesa stating that Feni Model police station OC Nizam Uddin searched his room in Feni District Jail on Saturday (10 September).

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder has been made a defendant in this appeal.

Babul Akter previously accused PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder of torture.

Babul Akhtar's lawyer Golam Mawla Murad told TBS, "On Saturday, Feni Model police station OC Nizam Uddin searched the Feni District Jail room of former Superintendent of Police Babul Akhtar. But nothing was found in his room. Such activities are being done only to keep him under mental pressure."

"It is surprising how a police officer entered the prison and searched the cell of an inmate. For this reason, Babul Akhtar has applied for security under section 11 of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013," he added.

He also said that the court will give an order in this regard later.

Earlier on Thursday (8 September), Babul Akter appealed to file a case against PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder and six police officers claiming that he was tortured while in PBI custody.

PBI Chattogram District Unit Superintendent of Police Nazmul Hasan, Chattogram Metro Unit SP Naima Sultana, former PBI Inspector Santosh Kumar Chakma, AKM Mohiuddin Salim and the organisation's Chattogram District Unit Inspector Kazi Enayet Kabir were made accused in the case.

Babul complained that he was mentally tortured by keeping him locked in a room from 10 to 12 May last year. Various temptations were also used to make him confess, he claimed.

The court is scheduled to issue an order on the complaint on 19 September.

On 5 June, 2016, Babul Akter's wife Mahmuda was shot and hacked to death by miscreants in GEC intersection area of Chattogram city. She had gone to GEC intersection to drop their eldest son onto the school bus.

Babul was in Dhaka at the time of the incident. Later, he went to Chattogram and filed a murder case against unknown individuals. With the final report of Babul's case, he was made the main accused in the charge sheet of a case filed by his father-in-law.

The case was transferred to the PBI in 2019 after Mitu's father, a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP's mishandling of the case.

On 12 May 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akter in another case filed by Mitu's father and since then he has been in prison.

SP Babul / Mitu Murder Case / Jail

