Benazir & Co Unlimited: How newly exposed property looks like

Standing in front of the only bungalow in Anand Housing Society in Rupganj, adjacent to Purbachal on the outskirts of the capital, one will easily see a luxurious residence fit for elite individuals or families. Imported marble, tiles, and glass adorn the construction, with even the roof elegantly covered in foreign-made corrugated tin for rainy days.

This distinctive residence belongs to the former Inspector General of Police, Benazir Ahmed, and is truly a sight to behold.

A Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered the seizure of the bungalow, along with additional 100 bighas of property, 8 flats, and two companies owned by Benazir and his family.

Their vast wealth has astounded the nation, capturing attention across all levels of society.

Even the High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu, during a hearing on a separate case on Wednesday, remarked, "How could an inspector general of police accumulate such wealth? We are stunned."

Besides, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, after completing the third phase of inquiry on Benazir's wealth, said, "It is not normal for a person or a family to acquire such an amount of wealth in such a short period of time."

He told The Business Standard on Thursday (13 June) that they have uncovered concrete evidence of corruption and have immediate plans to file a case against Benazir and family.

Visiting Benazir's bungalow

During a visit to see the bungalow on 24 katha land on Thursday, TBS learnt from locals the tales of lavish parties with displays of wealth at the house two to three times a week.

These events attracted prominent businessmen, politicians, bureaucrats, and foreign guests, often featuring deer meat as part of the upscale menu, claimed locals.

During these parties, the roads near the bungalow were closed to the public, with plainclothes policemen and private security guarding the premises, they asserted.

Many female models and actresses from the showbiz industry regularly attended these parties, said locals.

A former watchman, wishing anonymity, said the house contained a mini zoo with exotic dogs, a luxurious swimming pool, various exotic birds including Macaws and golden birds, and several deer.

The ACC estimates the house and land's total value exceeds Tk45 crore, a figure corroborated by locals. However, Benazir reported the price of the 24 katha land as only Tk24.50 lakh.

Benazir purchased four plots with 6 katha each in Anand Housing under Savannah Eco Resort on 29 September 2022, a day before his retirement as inspector general of Police, according to the ACC.

Minhaj Uddin, a local shopkeeper of a tea stall, said by the end of last April, when the ACC began its probe, three luxury cars, expensive furniture, and a mini zoo inside the bungalow were quietly removed at night.

Monirul Islam, a local, said people from far away now come to visit the house.

"They come to take pictures, shoot videos. If this keeps up, we might soon see tickets being introduced to see the house. Hawkers might set up shops here. Everyone will come to see how corrupt our police officer is," he said.

Benazir's more assets

Other than the bungalow in Rupganj, the court on Wednesday ordered the seizure of 3 katha land in Uttara, two flats on 39.30 katha of land in Badda, 25 acres of land in Bandarban district, six flats in the PC Culture Housing near Adabar police station registered under Benazir's wife Zeeshan's name, a 6-storey building in Gulshan obtained through power of attorney from his father, and shares in Citizen TV and Tiger Apparels.

Earlier on 23 and 26 May, the court ordered the seizure of 621 bighas of land owned by Benazir's family. The court also directed the seizure of 38 bank accounts and assets owned by the family's companies. In total, the court ordered the seizure of nearly Tk23 crore worth of assets within two days.

This newspaper earlier reported that according to locals, Benazir possesses over a hundred acres of land in Bandarban. This property includes fish and cattle farms, an orchard, and a luxurious bungalow.

Allegations suggest that he initially leased 25 acres while serving as police chief. He then allegedly encroached upon surrounding areas. This land now houses fish and cattle farms, a substantial orchard, and a two-story air-conditioned bungalow. A private road has also been built for access.

Search goes international

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, after completing the third investigation, said the search for Benazir's assets extends to several countries including the US, UK, Dubai, Canada, and Malaysia.

If those assets are located, the ACC will seek court orders for their confiscation, he said. The lawyer noted that more time is required to complete the asset search due to resource constraints.

The ACC will now seek the appointment of a receiver to manage the newly seized properties, as it did previously for 621 bighas of land, 38 bank accounts, and 15 company shares earlier.

He added that once the investigation concludes, the ACC plans to file a case against Benazir and his associates. "If the investigating officer deems it necessary, they will apply for their arrest."