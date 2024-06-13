Proof of corruption found against Benazir, case will be filed: ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found proof of corruption against former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife and three daughters, the watchdog's lawyer Khurshid Alam said today (13 June).

"It is not normal for a person or family to acquire such an amount of wealth in such a short period of time. It is the proceeds of crime," Khurshid told The Business Standard referring to the illegal wealth of Benazir and his family that was found during ACC investigations.

"The investigation is still ongoing. We are looking for any assets Benazir owns in various countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Canada and Malaysia. If any such assets are found, the ACC will approach the court to confiscate those," he added.

The ACC lawyer also said the anti-graft body will file a case after it concludes its investigation into the illegal wealth amassed by Benazir and his family.

"Some more time is needed to complete the investigation. Because there is an issue of finding more of his assets."

An estate owned by former IGP Benazir Ahmed at Anondo Police Housing Society in Purbachal, Gazipru. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Khurshid said in the third round of investigation, the commission found 76 bigha of land, eight flats and shares of two companies in the name of Benazir, his wife and daughters.

A Dhaka court ordered the seizure of these properties yesterday (12 June).

"ACC will now apply for the appointment of a receiver to oversee those properties. The court has previously appointed a receiver to look after the 621 bigha land, 38 bank accounts and 15 company shares owned by Benazir and family."

Khurshid said, "A case will be filed against Benazir and his cohorts after the investigation activities are concluded. If the investigation officer deems it necessary, they'll apply to the court for the arrest of the former IGP and his partners."

A Dhaka court yesterday (12 June) ordered a seizure of assets owned by Benazir and his family in the third phase.

The seized properties consist of diverse assets—24 katha of land in Rupganj, 3 katha in Uttara, two flats on 39.30 katha of land in Badda, 25 acres of land in Bandarban district, six flats in the PC Culture Housing near Adabar police station registered under wife Zeeshan's name, a 6-storey building in Gulshan obtained through power of attorney from his father, and shares in Citizen TV and Tiger Apparels.

Earlier on 23 and 26 May, a Dhaka court ordered the seizure of 621 bighas of land owned by Benazir's family.

The court also directed the seizure of 38 bank accounts and assets owned by the family's companies. In total, the court ordered the seizure of nearly Tk23 crore worth of assets within two days.

The seized properties include four flats in Rancon Icon Towers, Gulshan, Dhaka, with a combined value of Tk2.19 crore.

Three of these flats, worth Tk1.65 crore, are registered under the name of Benazir's wife, Zeeshan. The fourth flat, valued at Tk53.5 lakh, is owned by one of the daughters, Zara Jerin Binte Benazir.

Later on 6 June, a Dhaka court ordered the appointment of receivers to manage and oversee the seized properties of Benazir and his family, under the Money Laundering Prevention Act and the Anti-Corruption Commission rules.

Both Benazir and his family members have been summoned by the ACC for questioning over the illegal amassment of wealth later this month.

However, he and his family are currently believed to be staying abroad.