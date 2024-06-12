ACC sues two BMET employees for 'creating 4,000 illegal exit permits' for UAE expats

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against two employees of the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) on charge of illegally creating about 4,000 smart cards or exit permits for workers who are in the United Arab Emirates.

The accused were identified as Saidul Islam, a system analyst, and Saiful Islam, an assistant-cum-computer operator, Akhtarul Islam, public relations officer of ACC told The Business Standard today (12 June).

ACC's assistant Director Ranjit kumar Karmakar on Tuesday filed the

case with the agency's integrated district office Dhaka-1 as a plaintiff.

According to the case document, From 1 January 2020 to 12 May 2022, the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment issued 2,960 recruitment permits in the name of eight recruiting agencies. But 6,938 smart issues have been issued from BMET's immigration management system software.

BMET illegally issued 3,978 smart cards or exit permits, reads the statement.