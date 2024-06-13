'Might need to issue tickets': Benazir’s Tk10 crore Rupganj house becomes centre of attention

"Get in. I'll drop you there within 30 minutes," the CNG driver told me with a smile when I asked about the duplex house owned by former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

He has taken many others to visit the house recently. As he promised, I was dropped off in front of the Anondo Police Housing Society in Rupganj from near the Demra Staff Quarter within half an hour.

"The house that you will find the most beautiful is the one owned by Benazir," he told me before leaving.

The housing society is still under development with only a few houses scattered around the place. It did not take long to find the one I was looking for.

"If this keeps up, we might soon see tickets being introduced to see the house...Everyone will come to see how corrupt our police officer is" Monirul Islam, local resident

Estimated to be worth some Tk10 crore, the house began to attract an increased number of locals following a confiscation order issued against it by a Dhaka court recently.

Located near the entrance of Anondo Housing Society, the building boasts an aesthetic design, drawing many local visitors. Looking at it, one gets the feeling that the housing society is up for many other luxury developments.

Anondo Police Housing Society is managed by Police Paribar Bahumukhi Samabay Samity Ltd. According to housing society staff members, it costs around Tk40-45 lakh to buy per katha land there. Benazir's massive house has been built over 24 katha land.

A view from the top of the estate owned by former IGP Benazir Ahmed at Anondo Police Housing Society in Purbachal, Narayanganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Until the recent allegation of amassing illegal wealth against Benazir and his family surfaced, not many knew who owned the house. But it has been a popular sight for the locals since it was built in 2022.

According to the caretaker in-charge of the house and members of the housing society's security staff, Benazir Ahmed used to come sometimes when he was in the country. He used to spend the night here with his acquaintances. He decided to rear chickens inside it. There are also some exotic birds here. Along with the caretaker, two dogs have been kept inside the bungalow for round-the-clock security.

"Heard Benazir's house is being seized? So why don't they seal it? Inside, the caretaker is raising chickens," a member of the housing society security team told The Business Standard.

"He looted people's money and spent it for fun. It is impossible for someone working at his post [IGP] to earn so much property. People tend to go corrupt when they are in high positions. But this is way too much! If this is not properly handled, people will lose trust."

Benazir Ahmed's estate in Rupganj. Photo: TBS/Sabit Al Hassan

Monirul Islam, a local, said people from far away now come to visit the house.

"They come to take pictures, shoot videos. If this keeps up, we might soon see tickets being introduced to see the house. Hawkers might set up shops here. Everyone will come to see how corrupt our police officer is," he said.

Benazir and his family members have been making headlines over amassing huge amounts of illegal wealth. The former IGP, his wife and daughters have been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Commission for questioning in this regard.

Till now, a dozen flats, several buildings, and hundreds of acres of land owned by them have been confiscated.

Benazir and his family are believed to be staying outside the country.