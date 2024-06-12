Court orders confiscation of more assets of Benazir

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 07:12 pm

Court orders confiscation of more assets of Benazir

The court has also ordered the freezing of shares in their names in the private Citizen Television and Tigerafit Apparels Ltd

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 07:12 pm
Former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has ordered the confiscation of eight flats, a building, and over 25 acres of land, belonging to the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order today following an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission, its lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir told The Business Standard.

The seized assets include 24 kathas of land in Narayanganj's Rupganj, three kathas in Uttara, 25 acres of land in Bandarban, two flats in Badda, six flats in Adabar in the name of his wife and a 6-storey building in Gulshan.

The court has also ordered the freezing of shares in their names in the private Citizen Television and Tigerafit Apparels Ltd.

Court orders confiscation of more of Benazir's assets

On 26 May, the court ordered to attach properties including four flats in Dhaka bought under 119 deeds, four companies, and 15 partially owned companies. The court also ordered the freeze of four BO accounts.

On 23 May, the same court ordered the freeze of 33 bank accounts and attached properties under 83 deeds of Benazir and his family.

Accusing the former IGP of amassing an illegal wealth of hundreds of crores of taka both at home and abroad, the anti-graft body in its plea on that day had said the accused are trying to sell or hand over the properties and launder the money abroad and if they succeed in doing so, the state would incur a huge loss.

