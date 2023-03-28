Former Bogura judge denies allegation of forcing apology by touching feet

Bangladesh

Khorshed Alam
28 March, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:42 pm

Former Bogura judge denies allegation of forcing apology by touching feet

She also claimed her daughter was being subjected to ragging and bullying in the school by her classmates

Khorshed Alam
28 March, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:42 pm
Former Bogura judge denies allegation of forcing apology by touching feet

Former Additional District and Sessions Judge of Bogura Begum Rubaiya Yasmin denied allegations that she forced a guardian of Bogura Government High School to apologise by touching her feet.

She also claimed in a statement on Tuesday that her daughter was being subjected to ragging and bullying in the school by her classmates.

According to the statement, her daughter was enrolled in the school earlier this year, in January.

On 20 March, her classmates started bullying her over the issue of sweeping the classroom. 

"While my daughter went to sweep the extremely dirty area in the classroom, 12 of her classmates started shouting slogans against her," she said.

She also mentioned in the statement that, due to dust allergy, at one point her daughter's nose began bleeding.

Rubaiya Yasmin stated that her daughter, feeling upset by the incident, posted about it on her Facebook story after returning home. 

"I deleted the post as soon as I saw it. But some girls in school took a screenshot and started making rude comments about me and my daughter on their Facebook stories," she said.

As per the statement, the next day she went to the school upon the headmaster's request.

"I requested (the students) to remove the screenshots that were circulating in various groups. But they denied doing so."

However, she denied forcing anybody to apologise by touching her feet.

As per the statement, when she was exiting the headmaster's office, a school guardian approached her and embraced her. At this time, two teachers from the school suggested that the guardian touch her feet, but she prevented her from doing so and departed from the location.

On 21 March, the students of Bogura Government Girls High School blocked the road and protested against the judge for harassing a guardian. When the issue became public, people on social media criticised the judge's actions angrily.

On 23 March, she was relieved of her judicial duties and transferred to the law ministry following the allegation.
 

Bogura

