Forest crimes several times higher during Sundarbans closure: Study

Forest crimes like fishing with poison and deer hunting increase by several times in the Sundarbans during the annual 92-day closure of the forest than at any other time, reveals a study by Khulna University.

Each year, fishing and tourism in the Sundarbans remain suspended for three months - from June to August – to protect the wildlife and breeding of fishes and wild animals. Due to lack of alternative employment or government support, many forest dwellers resort to poison fishing and deer hunting to make their livelihood during the period, according to the study.

As many as 70,000 families depend on Sundarbans to earn their livelihoods.

The researchers spoke to 60 forest dwellers from the Chandpai area of Chaipai range of Sundarban East and Munshiganj area of Satkhira range of Sundarbans West, from December 2021 to August 2022 to prepare the survey.

Analysing the crime scenes during the closure of the Sundarbans in 2022 and this year, it was found that a group of dishonest fishermen entered the Sundarbans and applied poison in canals to catch shrimp and cut Sundari trees to use it as fuel for drying the fish.

Last year, the Forest Department evicted at least five shrimp drying sites from the forest's Khulna range, and seized at least 1,000 kg of dried fishes and 2500 kg of poisoned shrimps. A case was also filed against at least 25 people in this regard.

From June to August 20 this year, the Forest Department seized 14 trawlers, 248 boats, a pickup, five motorcycles from Khulna and Satkhira ranges, and over 1000 kg of shrimps, poison bottles and deer traps. A case has been filed against around 300 people.

"Forest crimes are on the rise during forest closure. It has become difficult to secure such a large forest with less manpower," said Abu Naser, divisional forest officer at Sundarban West.

"A proposal has been sent to the ministry to provide alternative food assistance to the forest dwellers during the closure of the forest. The decision is awaiting approval by the environment and climate ministry and the finance ministry," he added.