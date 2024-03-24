Take steps to prevent crimes by teen gangs:  Add'l IGP

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Atiqul Islam today (24 March) asked field-level officers to take necessary measures for preventing crimes by teen gangs after identifying the area-based teen gang members.

"Police have been asked to remain alert so that the teenage boys cannot get involved in any crimes forming 'teen gang', said Atiqul while speaking at a monthly crime review meeting held at police headquarters.

Metropolitan Police commissioners, DIG range and superintendents of district Police were present at the meeting.

Directive was given to form Cyber Crime Investigation Cell in the district level at the meeting.

The meeting also stressed the need for taking necessary steps to speed up the court proceedings in absence of the accused.

Referring to the price hike of daily essentials, the meeting also emphasised need for monitoring markets and controlling hoarding of goods.

police / crimes / teen gangs

