Forest need to be seen as resource, mustn't be destroyed by building infrastructures: Environment minister

Forests must be seen as a resource and should not be destroyed by building roads or any other infrastructure through them, Forest and Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (21 March).

Laws are being made for forest conservation, he also said, adding that forest research will be increased.

He said working together, we can all give a beautiful Bangladesh to the future and present generations by conserving forests, wildlife and biodiversity.

The minister said these things as the chief guest at a discussion program organized by the Forest Department on Thursday on the occasion of International Forest Day 2024 with the theme "Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World", reads a press statement.

He said afforestation and monitoring activities are being digitized. Successful forest monitoring and crime prevention are being done in the Sundarbans through the introduction of a smart patrolling system.

Mobile apps are being prepared to get tickets and other services online for tourists in the Sundarbans and other protected areas, he said. The existing laws, rules and regulations are also being updated to achieve various targets.

Addressing the forest department officials and employees, the minister said that honesty is a great asset. Posting will be based on merit. Those who do good work will be recognized.

Chief Forest Conservator Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury presided over the occasion whereas Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr. Farhana Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun; Aranyak Foundation Chairman Professor Dr. A. J. M. Manjur Rashid and SUFAL Project Director Gobinda Roy spoke among others.

Cheques were distributed to the beneficiaries of social forestry and prizes were distributed to the winners of the 'Tree Identification' competition held on the occasion of International Forest Day.