Holy See to Bangladesh urged to encourage Myanmar for sustainable Rohingyas repatriation

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
21 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

Holy See to Bangladesh urged to encourage Myanmar for sustainable Rohingyas repatriation

He said this while Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Bangladesh Archbishop Kevin S. Randall met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

UNB
21 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 10:29 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Thursday urged Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Bangladesh Archbishop Kevin S. Randall to encourage Myanmar authorities to create a conducive environment for the sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas.

He said this while Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Bangladesh Archbishop Kevin S. Randall met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign secretary congratulated His Excellency Archbishop Kevin S. Randall on his assumption of responsibilities as the Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Bangladesh and assured him full support in discharging his responsibilities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also highlighted Bangladesh's glorious history of religious harmony and age-old tradition of peaceful coexistence of the people of different religions.

He commended the significant role played by the Christian community in Bangladesh through their noticeable involvement in promoting education and social services.

The Apostolic Nuncio appreciated religious harmony in Bangladesh and expressed satisfaction at the constitutional guarantee to freedom of religion.

Momen also commended the Holy See's constructive role in promoting global peace and harmony and hoped that the Holy See would apply its high moral standing to impress people across the globe to respect the sacred values and religious symbols of all religions.

He deeply appreciated His Holiness Pope Francis' personal commitment to the cause of over 1.2 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas, who fled atrocities in their homeland in Myanmar, and briefed the Apostolic Nuncio about the Rohingyas in Bangladesh and the need for their safe, voluntary and dignified return to their homeland Myanmar at an early date.

Bangladesh / Top News

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen / Bangladesh / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

6h | Features
Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

11h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

15h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

50m | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

1h | TBS SPORTS
Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

3h | TBS Stories
Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

5h | TBS Stories