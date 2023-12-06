Foreign Secretary Momen engages with Philippines official to address bilateral issues

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen engaged in talks with Angelo de Leon, Undersecretary of Defense of the Philippines during the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting in Accra, Ghana.

The discussion encompassed several crucial bilateral matters, reads a MoFA press release.

The meeting primarily centered on key issues such as Rohingya Repatriation, cooperation within the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO), security measures, cyber security, and the handling of natural disasters.

This significant conversation between Bangladesh and the Philippines underscores their commitment to addressing mutual concerns and fostering collaboration on various fronts.