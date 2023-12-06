Foreign Secretary Momen engages with Philippines official to address bilateral issues

Corporates

Press Release
06 December, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 01:44 pm

Related News

Foreign Secretary Momen engages with Philippines official to address bilateral issues

Press Release
06 December, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 01:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen engaged in talks with Angelo de Leon, Undersecretary of Defense of the Philippines during the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting in Accra, Ghana.

The discussion encompassed several crucial bilateral matters, reads a MoFA press release.

The meeting primarily centered on key issues such as Rohingya Repatriation, cooperation within the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO), security measures, cyber security, and the handling of natural disasters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This significant conversation between Bangladesh and the Philippines underscores their commitment to addressing mutual concerns and fostering collaboration on various fronts.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka’s FDC, Japan Garden City and Shia Masjid were all part of Gudaraghat once. PHOTOS: Syed Zakir Hossain

What the remaining Gudaraghats remind us of Dhaka's long-lost water bodies

6h | Panorama
A trove of research underscores the perilous consequences of relying on plastic utensils, a narrative mirrored by the western world&#039;s pivot towards sustainable alternatives - ceramic, brass, or clay dinnerware. PHOTO: TBS

While we lose our sustainable traditions, the West pivots in the opposite direction

5h | Panorama
Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

1d | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

49m | TBS World
Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

2h | TBS World
Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

17h | TBS World
Ukraine faces challenges in securing financing and sustaining energy infrastructure

Ukraine faces challenges in securing financing and sustaining energy infrastructure

5h | TBS World