Foreign Minister urge private sectors of Thailand to invest in Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has emphasized the potential for trade and investment between Bangladesh and Thailand.

He called upon the private sectors of Thailand to take full advantage of various government incentives for business, investment, and partnership which will ultimately contribute to the overall development and prosperity of Bangladesh's economy.

He said this during a business meeting while accompanying PM Hasina on her six-day official visit to Thailand that began on 24 April.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted Thailand's significance as a key trade partner for Bangladesh within the ASEAN region.

He was pleased to mention the signing of the Letter of Intent (LoI) to commence the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries earlier on the day and emphasized the importance of early commencement of FTA for enhancing bilateral trade and balancing trade deficit between the two countries.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of fostering increased people-to-people contact as a means to strengthen the bonds between Bangladesh and Thailand.

"By prioritising such exchanges, both countries can deepen their understanding, collaboration, and partnership and benefit their people," he said.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Private Industry & Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP elaborated on the incentives provided by the Bangladesh Government to foreign investors.

He opined that the Bangladesh Government might benefit from Technology Transfer from the Thai Government and invited Thai investment in the Tourism sector of Bangladesh.

Stating the recently enacted Offshore Banking Act 2024 by the Bangladesh Government, the State Minister of Commerce called upon Thai investors to consider investment in Bangladesh.

He further added that as a bridge between South Asia and South East Asia, Bangladesh could be considered for investment as a regional hub and for its reasonable size of market. He urged the private sectors of Bangladesh and Thailand to explore all opportunities while assuring the required facilitation from the Government.

Senior Executive Vice President of Sutec Co Ltd Charles Frederick, a prominent Thai global sugar engineering company, in his deliberations suggested that the Bangladesh Government may explore the potential for collaboration with local private investors to revitalise one or two existing sugar mills.

He noted that if this initiative proves successful, it could pave the way for the government to develop a policy framework aimed at promoting private investment in the sugar cane industry.

A representative of BIDA delivered a detailed presentation on the incentives provided by the Bangladesh Government for foreign investors investing in Bangladesh.

He highlighted agricultural business, digital economy, logistics and light manufacturing sectors which Thai investors may consider for investment.

The event was attended by prominent business personnel from the Thai business community.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand Abdul Hye thanked all the dignitaries and guests for their presence at the event.

Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Makawadi Sumitmor was also present.