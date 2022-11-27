Foreign minister invites Canadians to invest in Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 10:18 pm

Foreign minister invites Canadians to invest in Bangladesh

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has called on the Canadian investors to invest in Bangladesh saying it is an ideal time to invest in Bangladesh as the country is providing all facilities to produce goods at affordable prices.

He made the call at a dinner organised by the Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CanCham Bangladesh) to celebrate the 50 years of bilateral relations between Canada and Bangladesh at the Intercontinental Dhaka yesterday.

Abdul Momen, the chief guest of the event, said that Bangladesh and Canada have been maintaining a very good relationship over the last 50 years.

Masud Rahman, president of CanCham Bangladesh, said, "Canadian investors are looking for new destinations for new investment and we invited them to invest in our special economic zones."

He also emphasised on signing of free trade agreement (FTA) for the promotion and expansion of bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Canada.

"We are earmarking a plot of 100 acres in the Bangabandhu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for establishing a Canadian Industrial Zone, as a gesture of goodwill," he added.

Lilly Nicholls, the high commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh said, "This is a very special time for both Canada and Bangladesh. We have the scope to do many things together."

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada Khalilur Rahman, who joined the event virtually, said, "We need to bring Canadian investors to Bangladesh and show that Bangladesh is ready to welcome investors."

Md Jashim Uddin, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry FBCCI was present as special guest of the event.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

