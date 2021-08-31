FM, UK Foreign Secretary to meet for post-Brexit strategic partnership

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab are scheduled to hold their official meeting in London on Thursday to chart a post-Brexit post-Covid new strategic partnership vision.

"The official bilateral talks will be a historic occasion as the Bangladesh and UK foreign ministers will be meeting in London for the first time during the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two friendly countries," said Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland Saida Muna Tasneem.

The visit would provide an opportunity to set the tone for Bangladesh CVF Presidency's high-level participation in the upcoming COP26 scheduled in Glasgow in early November under UK's Presidency, she added.

Return of the Rohingyas back to Myanmar and regional security will also feature in the discussions, said a press release.

"The Foreign Minister is due to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral issues with the UK Foreign Secretary from post-Brexit trade relations, Bangladesh-UK new economic partnership vision to post-covid vaccine cooperation and lifting Bangladesh out of UK's travel red list. Bangladeshi-British diaspora and work opportunities of skilled professionals from Bangladesh would also feature high in the talks," Saida said.

Prior to the bilateral talks with the UK Foreign Minister, Dr Momen will also have a bilateral meeting with COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma at 9 Downing Street to discuss the COP26 agenda for Bangladesh with a particular focus on loss and damage and the proposed CVF-COP26 Leaders' Summit under Bangladesh Presidency.

Apart from the official meetings, the Foreign Minister will deliver a climate talk on "Forging a CVF-COP26 Climate Solidarity" at the UK's leading think tank Chatham House, organized jointly by Bangladesh High Commission and Chatham House. The event will also be attended by Maldives Speaker and former President and CVF Thematic Ambassador for Ambition Mohamed Nasheed along with a number of CVF Ambassadors and High Commissioners and climate experts.

The minister will deliver a keynote speech on "Bangladesh-UK at 50:Towards a post-Brexit, post-Covid Economic Vision" at a high-profile business dialogue with British and British-Bangladesh chambers, including three mainstream chambers- British Chambers of Commerce, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

Bangladesh High Commission in collaboration with the British-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI) is organising the event.

During his UK visit, Dr Momen is expected to meet some British MPs and dignitaries at official and civic receptions and join community events, including the NRB Foundation and CAP Foundation programmes, to exchange views with expatriate Bangladeshis from the UK and Europe.