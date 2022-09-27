FM Momen attends Shinzo Abe's funeral

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 11:09 pm

Related News

FM Momen attends Shinzo Abe's funeral

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 11:09 pm
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen paid a rich tribute to former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on behalf of Bangladesh after attending his funeral on Tuesday.

Prime Minister of Japan and the president of the funeral organising committee, Fumio Kishida, and other dignitaries of Japan gave memorial speeches at the funeral ceremony.

The foreign guests present paid their respects to Shinzo Abe by laying wreaths.

On behalf of Bangladesh, Abdul Momen paid tribute to late Shinzo Abe by laying a floral wreath.

Member of Parliament Selima Ahmed and Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed joined him on the occasion.

Momen arrived in Tokyo on Monday (26 September).

The foreign minister held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa.

Momen is slated to leave Japan on Wednesday (28 September) morning.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Shinzo Abe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Giorgia Meloni wants to move the Brothers of Italy party from the political fringes, from the extreme right to center right. Photo: Reuters

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

12h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

13h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

14h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

3h | Videos
Crop that can withstand climate change

Crop that can withstand climate change

3h | Videos
Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

4h | Videos
Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b