FM Momen attends Shinzo Abe's funeral

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen paid a rich tribute to former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on behalf of Bangladesh after attending his funeral on Tuesday.

Prime Minister of Japan and the president of the funeral organising committee, Fumio Kishida, and other dignitaries of Japan gave memorial speeches at the funeral ceremony.

The foreign guests present paid their respects to Shinzo Abe by laying wreaths.

On behalf of Bangladesh, Abdul Momen paid tribute to late Shinzo Abe by laying a floral wreath.

Member of Parliament Selima Ahmed and Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed joined him on the occasion.

Momen arrived in Tokyo on Monday (26 September).

The foreign minister held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa.

Momen is slated to leave Japan on Wednesday (28 September) morning.