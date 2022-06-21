Flood situation worsens in Kurigram, over 200,000 affected

UNB
21 June, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 01:22 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The flood situation in Kurigram district deteriorated further on Tuesday due to the swelling of major rivers caused by an onrush of water from the hills and incessant showers, rendering over two lakh people homeless.

According to the local Water Development Board, River Brahmaputra has been flowing 55cm and 23cm above the danger mark at Chilmari and Nunkhaoya points, respectively, while the River Dharla has been flowing 42cm above the red level at Setu point in the past 24 hours.

The flood situation in Kurigram may worsen further, said Abdullah Al Mamun, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board.

According to health department sources, two children drowned in Rowmari and Ulipur upazilas, respectively, on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Maksuda Jannat, 11, daughter of Maidul Islam of Jamuna Sarkarpara village in Ulipur upazila, and Khalilur Rahman, one-and-a-half-year-old son of Khalilur Rahman of Jadur Char union in Roumari upazila.

Some 65 medical teams have been formed in the district to aid the flood victims, said civil surgeon Dr Md Manzoor A Morshed.

Besides, nine monitoring teams have also been formed in nine upazilas, he added.

The low-lying areas of the district went under water while 141 educational institutions have been shut down temporarily due to the floods, said Abdul Hai Sarkar, district relief and rehabilitation officer in charge of the flood control room.

As many as 284 villages in nine upazilas of the district have been flooded as major rivers continue to swell, he added.

Abdur Rashid, deputy director of Kurigram Department of Agriculture Extension, said some 13,711 hectares of land have been submerged and the sufferings of the flood-hit people have intensified due to the shortage of food and pure drinking water.

Deputy commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim said Tk16.5 lakh in cash, 338 metric tonnes of rice and 1,000 packets of dry food have been distributed among the flood-affected people in the district.

"We have Tk20 lakh in cash and 407 metric tonnes of rice in stock," he said.

Besides, baby food worth over Tk18 lakh and cow feed worth nearly Tk18 lakh are being purchased, he said. "A control room has been opened in the deputy commissioner's office."

