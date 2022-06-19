Flood damages crops, fisheries, livestock worth Tk150 cr in Netrokona

The recent flood has destroyed crops, livestock and fisheries amounting to at least Tk150 crore in Netrokona.

According to sources in concerned departments, fish from 25,000 ponds washed away, 223 cattle farms and 442 poultry farms have been damaged.

District Agriculture Department Deputy Director Shahjahan Siraj said 1,091 hectares of land in crop fields, including jute and vegetables, have been submerged.

District fisheries officer Shahjahan Kabir said the ongoing floods have washed away about 11,000 tons of fish from ponds in 10 upazilas worth over Tk100 crore.

Abdul Hai, the owner of a fish farm in Nazirpur area of Kalmakanda upazila, said, "I had fish worth Tk16 lakh in four ponds. All the fish were swept away in the flood waters overnight. I have lost my source of income and become destitute."

Prahlad Sarkar of Balrampur village in Khaliajuri said, "I had a pile of hay to feed my four cows all year round. It was submerged in the flood waters and rotted away. Now, I have no other choice but to feed my cows water hyacinth. There is a risk that they will get sick."

District livestock officer Md Shahidullah said that those who were fattening cattle ahead of Eid-ul-Azha sales were in dire straits.

"Due to the floods, some people are now selling the cows at cheaper prices," he added.