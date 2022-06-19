Flash floods inundate over 300 villages in Moulvibazar

Over 300 villages in Moulvibazar have been inundated as rivers continue to swell from incessant rain and onrush of water from the hills in India.

Sylhet's flood situation worsened dramatically since Saturday morning and experts fear further deterioration in the next three days due to the increased rainfall.

In the district's Baralekha upazila, total 200 villages under 10 unions, have been inundated due to heavy rains and rising water levels of River Kushiyara and Hakaluki Haor.

The number of people affected by the flood is estimated to be over 160,000 while no power, mobile network and scarcity of food and drinking water have made matters worse.

Also, one person was killed in the Ayeshabagh Tea Garden of North Shahbazpur union and another was injured in Kechrigul village under Sadar union in rain-triggered landslides.

Meanwhile, vast areas of six unions – Bhukshimil, Vatera, Joychandi, Brahmanbazar, Kadipur and Kulaura Sadar – have also been inundated by the floodwaters.

Besides, floodwater has entered the villages – villages Mahishmara, Babnia, Hashimpur, Bhataiya and Purshai – following the collapse of the River Fanai flood control embankment in Karmadha union.

This has left nearly 2,000 families stranded in their waterlogged homes in more than 50 villages.

In Juri upazila, around 16,000 people from 28 villages have been freshly marooned as a result of the continuous rain and onrush of water.

Most of the roads and ghats in these villages are now submerged in flood water, causing immense suffering to the locals.

Authorities have so far rescued 24 families and brought them to the shelter facility.

In Moulvibazar Sadar upazila, some 7,500 people living in six unions have been freshly inundated.

In Rajnagar upazila, over 10,000 people of four unions have been severely affected by the flood.

In Sreemangal upazila, 12 villages under five unions have been inundated. More than 4,000 people are waiting to be rescued.

In Kamalganj upazila, heavy rains and landslides have broken the banks of River Dhalai and there is a possibility of flood in nine unions and municipal areas of this upazila.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Mir Nahid Ahsan, Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) said that a control room has been opened by the district administration to monitor the flood developments.

"The situation is still favourable. We are monitoring everything. Necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety and needs of the people," he added.