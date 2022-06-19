Flash floods inundate over 300 villages in Moulvibazar

Bangladesh

Ripon Dey
19 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 11:46 am

Related News

Flash floods inundate over 300 villages in Moulvibazar

Over 180,000 people freshly marooned 

Ripon Dey
19 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 11:46 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Over 300 villages in Moulvibazar have been inundated as rivers continue to swell from incessant rain and onrush of water from the hills in India.

Sylhet's flood situation worsened dramatically since Saturday morning and experts fear further deterioration in the next three days due to the increased rainfall.

In the district's Baralekha upazila, total 200 villages under 10 unions, have been inundated due to heavy rains and rising water levels of River Kushiyara and Hakaluki Haor.

The number of people affected by the flood is estimated to be over 160,000 while no power, mobile network and scarcity of food and drinking water have made matters worse.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Also, one person was killed in the Ayeshabagh Tea Garden of North Shahbazpur union and another was injured in Kechrigul village under Sadar union in rain-triggered landslides. 

Meanwhile, vast areas of six unions – Bhukshimil, Vatera, Joychandi, Brahmanbazar, Kadipur and Kulaura Sadar – have also been inundated by the floodwaters.

Besides, floodwater has entered the villages – villages Mahishmara, Babnia, Hashimpur, Bhataiya and Purshai – following the collapse of the River Fanai flood control embankment in Karmadha union.

This has left nearly 2,000 families stranded in their waterlogged homes in more than 50 villages. 

In Juri upazila, around 16,000 people from 28 villages have been freshly marooned as a result of the continuous rain and onrush of water. 

Most of the roads and ghats in these villages are now submerged in flood water, causing immense suffering to the locals.

Authorities have so far rescued 24 families and brought them to the shelter facility. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In Moulvibazar Sadar upazila, some 7,500 people living in six unions have been freshly inundated.

In Rajnagar upazila, over 10,000 people of four unions have been severely affected by the flood.

In Sreemangal upazila, 12 villages under five unions have been inundated. More than 4,000 people are waiting to be rescued.

In Kamalganj upazila, heavy rains and landslides have broken the banks of River Dhalai and there is a possibility of flood in nine unions and municipal areas of this upazila.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Speaking with The Business Standard, Mir Nahid Ahsan, Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) said that a control room has been opened by the district administration to monitor the flood developments.

"The situation is still favourable. We are monitoring everything. Necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety and needs of the people," he added.

Top News

Bangladesh / Flood / Sylhet flood / Moulvibazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

2h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

1h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

17h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

1h | Videos
What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

2h | Videos
Swiss Bank explained

Swiss Bank explained

4h | Videos
How safe is Hatirjheel

How safe is Hatirjheel

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply