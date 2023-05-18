Fisherman's body recovered from Bay as fishing trawler capsizes

The body of a fisherman was recovered from the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday (17 May) - a day after a fishing trawler carrying 14 fishermen overturned due to nor'wester.

Biswanath Chandra Das was from Hatiya upazila of Noakhali.

Hira Ahmad, a majhi (leader) of the trawler, said 14 fishermen including him sailed for catching fish in the sea from a fisheries ghat in Kutubdia Island on Monday night with the fishing trawler.

Suddenly the trawler fell victim to the nor'wester and overturned on Tuesday night, he said, adding that though all the fishermen except Biswanath managed to jump off the trawler, his legs got stuck with the cabin of the trawler.

The nearby fishing trawlers rescued them floating in the Bay, but the trawler with Biswanath capsized, he said.

Md Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kutubdia police station, said on information they recovered the body from the coast of the Bay and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.