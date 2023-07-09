Boat capsize leaves 3 missing in Lalmonirhat's Teesta river

Bangladesh

UNB
09 July, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 12:52 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Three people went missing after a boat capsized due to heavy tides in the Teesta river, under Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat district, this morning (9 July).

The missing people -- Fazlu Miah, 60, Ahedul Islam, 58, and Shafiqul Islam, 55, are residents of Dakshin Gardimari village under the upazila.

Local witnesses said the boat carrying some 10 farmers was crossing the river at 8:30am.

The boat sank due to the heavy tides in the river at the west end of Hajir Mor in Dhubni area, under Singimari union of the upazila, they said, adding that all the farmers except the trio managed to swim to the shore.

Shah Alam, officer-in-charge of Hatibandha Police Station, confirmed the incident saying that efforts are on to rescue the missing people.

