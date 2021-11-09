Fire at Godown Bazar in Chattogram

A fire broke out at Godown Bazar of Chattogram's Halishahar today.

Agrabad Fire Service Deputy Director Shamim Ahsan Chowdhury told TBS, "The fire originated at 8:55am."

On information, ten vehicles of Agrabad and port units of the Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at 11am."

The fire gutted several tin shaded shops.

He added that the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is being investigated.