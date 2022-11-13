Find foreign partners for technology transfer, PM tells businessmen

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday called upon the country's businessmen to find out their foreign partners to utilise their technology and knowledge in the local industries.

"To welcome the foreign investment, I would like to urge the local businessmen to find out your foreign partners. You can utilise their technology and knowledge in our industry. An excellent investment climate prevails in our country. Avail this opportunity," she said.

The PM said this while inaugurating the 'Made in Bangladesh Week' organised by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

The week-long event will end on 18 November 2022, with the theme "Care for Fashion" with an objective to showcase the capability of the country's apparel sector before the world.

Hasina said the policy of Bangladesh is an investment-friendly one. The duty-free and quota-free access of Bangladeshi products to different foreign markets attracts foreign investors, she said.

"I would like to urge diplomats and foreign businessmen to choose Bangladesh for investment and sourcing for the sake of their business amid a win-win situation," she said, adding that Bangladesh is one of the most favourable destinations for investment.

The PM said Bangladesh is developing connectivity with South Asia and South East Asia as this region is a huge market due to its large population.

Noting that Bangladesh is setting up 100 economic zones in different parts of the country, she said, "We want local and foreign investment in the 100 zones."

The PM stressed the need for the development of agriculture goods processing and food processing industry in the economic zones as the demand for agro-goods and food items would never decline in local and foreign markets.