Find foreign partners for technology transfer, PM tells businessmen

Bangladesh

UNB
13 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 01:40 pm

Related News

Find foreign partners for technology transfer, PM tells businessmen

UNB
13 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 01:40 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday called upon the country's businessmen to find out their foreign partners to utilise their technology and knowledge in the local industries.

"To welcome the foreign investment, I would like to urge the local businessmen to find out your foreign partners. You can utilise their technology and knowledge in our industry. An excellent investment climate prevails in our country. Avail this opportunity," she said.

The PM said this while inaugurating the 'Made in Bangladesh Week' organised by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

The week-long event will end on 18 November 2022, with the theme "Care for Fashion" with an objective to showcase the capability of the country's apparel sector before the world.

Hasina said the policy of Bangladesh is an investment-friendly one. The duty-free and quota-free access of Bangladeshi products to different foreign markets attracts foreign investors, she said.

"I would like to urge diplomats and foreign businessmen to choose Bangladesh for investment and sourcing for the sake of their business amid a win-win situation," she said, adding that Bangladesh is one of the most favourable destinations for investment.

The PM said Bangladesh is developing connectivity with South Asia and South East Asia as this region is a huge market due to its large population.

Noting that Bangladesh is setting up 100 economic zones in different parts of the country, she said, "We want local and foreign investment in the 100 zones."

The PM stressed the need for the development of agriculture goods processing and food processing industry in the economic zones as the demand for agro-goods and food items would never decline in local and foreign markets.

Economy

business / Technology

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings