Final list of martyred intellectuals by 26 March: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 12:12 pm

The Minister said, “Deliberate killing of the country’s intellectuals on the verge of victory was a part of the conspiracy to prove Bangladesh a failed state, barren of its highbrows”

Photo: Jahidul Islam
Photo: Jahidul Islam

The government will release the final list of martyred intellectuals of the country by 26 March, says Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque.

He came up with the remark today after placing a wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in the capital's Mirpur on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day.

"The ministry has published the list of intellectuals it approved after proper verification but there are many more applications left that are waiting to be verified from concerned upazilas," Minister Mozammel said hoping to release the complete list before Independence Day on 26 March.

The Minister said, "Deliberate killing of the country's intellectuals on the verge of victory was a part of the conspiracy to prove Bangladesh a failed state, barren of its highbrows."

"Our government is making diplomatic efforts to bring some of the killers, who have taken political asylum abroad under false information, back to their country," he added.

