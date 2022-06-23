Fears of waterborne disease rise in Bangladesh as floods recede

Bangladesh

Reuters
23 June, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 08:36 pm

Related News

Fears of waterborne disease rise in Bangladesh as floods recede

More than 4,000 people have contracted various waterborne illnesses so far, including diarrhea, in flood-hit districts, with more than half the cases in the Sylhet region, the Directorate General of Health Services said

Reuters
23 June, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 08:36 pm
People move a boat in a flooded area during a widespread flood in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Stringe
People move a boat in a flooded area during a widespread flood in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Stringe

Authorities in Bangladesh are bracing for the spread of waterborne diseases and racing to get drinking water to people stranded in their homes by flooding across a quarter of the country, an official said on Thursday.

Nearly 2,000 rescue teams were trying to reach flood victims in 17 of the country's 64 districts and bring them water and other supplies, Atiqul Haque, director general of the Department of Disaster Management, told Reuters.

"With the flood waters receding, there is a possibility of an epidemic. We fear the outbreak of waterborne diseases if clean water is not ensured soon," Haque said. "Ensuring availability of drinking water is our top priority."

More than 4,000 people have contracted various waterborne illnesses so far, including diarrhea, in flood-hit districts, with more than half the cases in the Sylhet region, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Thursday.

"The situation is alarming. We are getting more and more patients each day. They are mainly suffering from diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery, fever, skin infections and other waterborne diseases," Ahmed Hossain, Civil Surgeon of Sunamganj, one of the worst-affected districts, told Reuters.

More than 4.5 million people have been stranded and 42 people killed in the worst flooding in the Sylhet region in the northeast in more than 100 years.

The floods have damaged 75,000 hectares of paddy and 300,000 hectares of other crops, including maize, jute and vegetables, agriculture ministry official Humayun Kabir said.

"The devastation is huge. More crops could be damaged as new areas are being flooded."

Fatema Begum, a mother of three in Sunamganj, said the floods had washed away everything. "There is not even a trace," she said of her small thatched hut. "We don't even have a second pair of clothes. No one has came to help."

The monsoon brings heavy rain and floods to South Asia between June and October, especially in low-lying areas like Bangladesh, where rivers swollen with waters pouring out of the Himalayas often burst their banks.

But extreme weather has become more frequent and environmentalists warn that climate change could lead to ever more serious disasters.

In the eastern Indian state of Assam, also badly hit by the rain that lashed the region, Indian air force helicopters were deployed on Thursday to drop food and other supplies to cut-off communities.

More than 280,000 people were stranded in the town of Silchar, most of which was underwater, district official Keerthi Jalli told Reuters.

"Never before in our lifetime have we witnessed such devastation. The water was up to my chest," Silchar teacher Monowar Barbhuyan said.

Top News

Sylhet / Sylhet flood / waterborne disease / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

13h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

2h | Videos
Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

3h | Videos
Finland ready to fight Russian attack

Finland ready to fight Russian attack

4h | Videos
The extent of flood damage becoming clear

The extent of flood damage becoming clear

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday