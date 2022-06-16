Fatima Yasmin first woman secretary in Finance Division

Fatima Yasmin, who was previously a secretary at the Economic Relations Division (ERD), has been promoted to the position of senior secretary at the Finance Division.

She becomes the country's first woman secreatry in the Finance Division.

This promotion will be effective from 17 July, reads a gadget notification of the Ministry of Public Administration published on Thursday (16 June).

Fatima Yasmin, a career civil servant, joined the ERD, Ministry of Finance, as secretary on 23 February 2020.

She joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1991. She worked for various ministries including the Finance Division and Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance; and Ministries of Agriculture, Women and Children Affairs, and Defense.

She also worked for ERD for a substantial period with the World Bank, United Nations, Asian Development Bank, and Islamic Development Bank.