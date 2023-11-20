Foreign loan repayment surges by 52%, disbursement plummets 17.47% in July-October

Economy

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 12:03 am

Related News

Foreign loan repayment surges by 52%, disbursement plummets 17.47% in July-October

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 12:03 am
FILE PHOTO: Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/IllustrationREUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/IllustrationREUTERS

The country's foreign loan disbursement has declined significantly from $1.97 billion to $1.6 billion, during the July-October period of the current fiscal year.

The 17.47% dip is attributed to the government agencies' limited spending capacity and disruptions caused by election-centered violence and blockades, impeding the smooth execution of development projects.

In contrast, the country faces a 52% increase in foreign debt repayment during the same period, according to the Economic Relations Division (ERD).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ERD officials highlight that the initiation of principal repayment for substantial loans, such as the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, after the expiration of their grace periods, contributes significantly to this surge.

Adding to the economic complexity, the government's market-based loans have risen, accompanied by a spike in floating interest rates. Two years ago, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) interest rate on market-based loans was below 1%, but it has now surged by 5%. This surge has escalated pressure on foreign debt repayment, leading to a 176% increase in interest payments during the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the same period in the previous year.

ERD data further reveals a remarkable 776.85% increase in foreign loan commitments during the July-October period, soaring to $3.6 billion from $413.81 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. 

Top News

foreign loans / Economic Relations Division (ERD)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

9h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

15h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

1h | TBS SPORTS
Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

2h | TBS SPORTS
UK's historic buildings under threat

UK's historic buildings under threat

46m | TBS Stories
Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

6h | Tech Talk