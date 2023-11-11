Govt promotes 240 officials to the rank of deputy secretary
Among the promoted government officials, there are nine officials working in different embassies and missions abroad.
A total of 240 government officials have been promoted to the rank of deputy secretary (DS).
Among the promoted government officials, there are nine officials working in different embassies and missions abroad.
In a gazette notification today, 131 of the promoted officials have been attached to the Ministry of Public Administration as the officer on special duty (OSD).