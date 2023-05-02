Extradition of convicted Tarique Rahman depends on UK govt: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government is trying to bring back home BNP's convicted acting chairman Tarique Rahman to implement the court verdict, but it all depends on the UK government.

"He is there (UK). Whoever the criminal is, they should be brought back and their sentence should be carried out. We are making our efforts in this regard. But now it totally depends on the British government. Will they keep him there or allow the punishment to be executed? It totally depends on them," she told Voice of America Bangla service in an interview in Washington.

The prime minister said initiative is always there from the Bangladesh government side. She mentioned a number of cases including money laundering, arms smuggling, corruption and also the 21 August grenade attack. "Many more such cases are pending against them."

Hasina said Tarique left the country during the caretaker government period signing a bond. "So we want him to be brought back as soon as possible to implement the verdict in this case."

Earlier, the VoA journalist wanted to know whether the prime minister had any discussions with the UK government about taking Tarique back to Bangladesh.

In reply, the PM said, "Of course. At one point we repeatedly contacted the UK government."