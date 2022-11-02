Expats involved in anti-state propaganda will be brought under the law: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the parliament on Wednesday that the government is working to bring the expatriates, who are conducting anti-government activities, giving provocative and completely fabricated statements, under the law.

The premier made this remark while replying to a question from Awami League lawmaker Nur Uddin Chowdhury Noyon.

The prime minister said, "Expatriate/immigrant Bangladeshis living in different countries across the world are contributing to Bangladesh by sending remittances. Their positive activities also brightened the country's image. They can play a role in protecting the interests of Bangladesh."

"Sadly, many of them are engaged in spreading propaganda against Bangladesh and the government. The government is working to bring those who are engaged in anti-government activities and giving provocative and completely fabricated statements under the law," she added.

Plans have been made to regularly publish informative news, articles in global media and online media to counter disinformation and to enhance the country's positive image, the prime minister added.