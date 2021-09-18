Evaly orders employees to work from home

E-commerce platform Evaly on Saturday instructed all of its employees to work from home until further notice.

According to a notice posted on Evaly's Facebook page, the decision was taken to "provide customers with the highest level of service".

"All the activities of Evaly will continue as usual under 'Home Office' system," the notice read.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce company closed its head office situated in the capital's Dhanmondi, reports Jago News.

Earlier, Evaly had closed their offices in June amid an increase in Covid-19 cases and on 22 August they resumed regular office activities.

On Friday, another notice was published on their Facebook page that said Evaly's normal delivery activities were being delayed in the absence of the CEO and chairman.

"In the absence of our two main signatories -- the honourable CEO and the chairman -- we are unable to pay regular bills to our sellers," the notice read.

It announced that all orders made for the T10 campaign on their website will be saved as "requests" from Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin after an hour-long drive at their Mohammadpur residence following an embezzlement case filed against them.

Both were placed on a 3-days remand.

Evaly's controversial business strategy has come to the fore following a central bank inspection report on the e-commerce firm.

Since its inception in 2018, Evaly has run up a debt of Tk543 crore to its suppliers and customers.