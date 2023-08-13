‘Those wanting to promote human rights, must know about the brutalities during Liberation War, 15 Aug, 21 Aug’

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has listed the "most heinous human rights violations that took place in the history of Bangladesh."

He also highlighted the brutal killings that were committed "with full consent of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, who later awarded the killers by placing them in different missions abroad."

"15 August 1975: killing of founding Father of the Nation (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) and most of his family members. Brutal killings were performed in full consent of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman. Later he awarded them by placing them in different missions abroad," Alam tweeted on Sunday.

He also said in 1971, Pakistan military, Razakars, Al-Badr, Al-Shams and their associates killed 3 million people in 9 months, violated over 200,000 women, and killed intellectuals in the last hours of the Liberation War.

Today, collaborators of the Pakistan army are in "BNP-Jamaat," wrote the state minister.

Alam also mentioned the brutality that was unleashed on 21 August 2004: "State machinery masterminded by son of then PM and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia killed 24, injured over 500 Awami League leaders and supporters."

"If someone wants to be a true friend of Bangladesh and promote human rights, he/she will have to know more about these events and impacts," tweeted the state minister for foreign affairs, adding that they will have to demonstrate respect to those martyrs and facilitate justice to help bring an end to the culture of impunity.

"Needles to say, these gruesome events wrote the future for some political parties and their relationship with others," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam wrote.