‘Those wanting to promote human rights, must know about the brutalities during Liberation War, 15 Aug, 21 Aug’

Bangladesh

UNB
13 August, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 03:47 pm

Related News

‘Those wanting to promote human rights, must know about the brutalities during Liberation War, 15 Aug, 21 Aug’

UNB
13 August, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 03:47 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has listed the "most heinous human rights violations that took place in the history of Bangladesh."

He also highlighted the brutal killings that were committed "with full consent of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, who later awarded the killers by placing them in different missions abroad."

"15 August 1975: killing of founding Father of the Nation (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) and most of his family members. Brutal killings were performed in full consent of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman. Later he awarded them by placing them in different missions abroad," Alam tweeted on Sunday.

He also said in 1971, Pakistan military, Razakars, Al-Badr, Al-Shams and their associates killed 3 million people in 9 months, violated over 200,000 women, and killed intellectuals in the last hours of the Liberation War.

Today, collaborators of the Pakistan army are in "BNP-Jamaat," wrote the state minister.

Alam also mentioned the brutality that was unleashed on 21 August 2004: "State machinery masterminded by son of then PM and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia killed 24, injured over 500 Awami League leaders and supporters."

"If someone wants to be a true friend of Bangladesh and promote human rights, he/she will have to know more about these events and impacts," tweeted the state minister for foreign affairs, adding that they will have to demonstrate respect to those martyrs and facilitate justice to help bring an end to the culture of impunity.

"Needles to say, these gruesome events wrote the future for some political parties and their relationship with others," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam wrote.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam / Human Rights / Liberation War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

9h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

14h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

2h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

4h | TBS Food
BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

5h | TBS Economy
US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June