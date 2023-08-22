Bangladesh-UK strategic dialogue to focus on democracy, human rights, geopolitics

Bangladesh's democracy, human rights, Indo-Pacific Outlook, strategic balance, and geopolitics are expected to be featured in the fifth strategic dialogue with the United Kingdom beginning on 12 September, said officials at the foreign ministry.

Dhaka and London, as informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the ministries concerned, may also discuss mutual legal assistance and the extradition of convicted persons.

Bilateral trade, investment, and market opportunities; refocusing of the development relationship; migration and mobility of highly skilled, skilled, and semi-skilled professionals, workers, students, academics, and researchers; and a new visa scheme for students are expected to be at the top of the agenda.

The foreign ministry has already started preparations for the dialogue to be held in Dhaka. The provisional agenda has already been prepared and sent to the relevant ministries, asking for the necessary inputs.

Muhammad Safiul Alam, director (Western Europe and European Union) at the foreign ministry, has informed the ministries that the inter-ministerial meeting will be held on 27 August to finalise the preparations. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will chair the meeting.

The provisional agenda includes the state visit of President Mohammed Shahabuddin to the United Kingdom in November and the possible visit of British King Charles III (Charles Philip Arthur George) to Bangladesh in 2024.

Besides these, mutual recognition of degrees or certificates for skilled migration, the return of Bangladeshi nationals in irregular situations, cross-border higher education cooperation, and cooperation in the field of ICT and innovation issues will be discussed.

Both sides will also discuss security and defence issues, including defence cooperation and defence dialogue, maritime cooperation, UN peacekeeping and counterterrorism, countering violent extremism, cyber security, and aviation security.

Among the global and regional issues, they will discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict, regional economic integration, the Rohingya crisis, multilateral cooperation, climate change, and the commonwealth.

Earlier, Bangladesh and the UK held their fourth strategic dialogue in 2021 in London, where the United Kingdom raised human rights issues.