EU Parliament adopts resolution putting Bangladesh’s GSP facility in question

The European Parliament today passed a resolution that questions Bangladesh's Everything but Arms (EBA) preferences -- part of the EU Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) in the European Union-- citing violation of international conventions.

The resolution, brought by seven parliamentary groups, was adopted by show of hands on Thursday (14 September), according to a press statement published on the European Parliament website.

The statement said, "An Everything but Arms (EBA) enhanced engagement process remains ongoing with Bangladesh owing to its serious violations of international conventions, MEPs [members of the EU Parliament] recall, denouncing the Odhikar case as a regrettable backwards step, putting into question whether EBA preferences should continue to apply to Bangladesh."

The statement also said, "Expressing their deep concern at the deteriorating human rights situation in Bangladesh, MEPs call on the government to restore a safe and enabling environment for NGOs, human rights defenders, activists and religious minorities.

"Bangladesh must uphold the country's international commitments, particularly under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Authorities must also ensure, MEPs say, that civil society organisations can access foreign grants."

The European Parliament members (MEPs) specifically deplored the prison sentence against two Odhikar leaders - Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan - handed down today, and urged the government of Bangladesh to immediately and unconditionally quash the ruling.