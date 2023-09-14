EU Parliament adopts resolution putting Bangladesh’s GSP facility in question

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 07:54 pm

Related News

EU Parliament adopts resolution putting Bangladesh’s GSP facility in question

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 07:54 pm
A general view shows as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses her first State of the European Union speech during a plenary session of the European Parliament as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Brussels, Belgium September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A general view shows as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses her first State of the European Union speech during a plenary session of the European Parliament as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Brussels, Belgium September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Parliament today passed a resolution that questions Bangladesh's Everything but Arms (EBA) preferences -- part of the EU Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) in the European Union-- citing violation of international conventions.

The resolution, brought by seven parliamentary groups, was adopted by show of hands on Thursday (14 September), according to a press statement published on the European Parliament website.

The statement said, "An Everything but Arms (EBA) enhanced engagement process remains ongoing with Bangladesh owing to its serious violations of international conventions, MEPs [members of the EU Parliament] recall, denouncing the Odhikar case as a regrettable backwards step, putting into question whether EBA preferences should continue to apply to Bangladesh."

The statement also said, "Expressing their deep concern at the deteriorating human rights situation in Bangladesh, MEPs call on the government to restore a safe and enabling environment for NGOs, human rights defenders, activists and religious minorities.

"Bangladesh must uphold the country's international commitments, particularly under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Authorities must also ensure, MEPs say, that civil society organisations can access foreign grants."

The European Parliament members (MEPs) specifically deplored the prison sentence against two Odhikar leaders - Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan - handed down today, and urged the government of Bangladesh to immediately and unconditionally quash the ruling.

Top News

Bangladesh / EU Parliament / Odhikar / EBA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

11h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

11h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

4h | TBS World
SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

8h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

22h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

1d | TBS Stories