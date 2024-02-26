UN pledges funding for climate actions in Bangladesh: Environment minister

The minister addressed the media following a bilateral meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis at his residence in Paribag in the capital. Photo: Courtesy
The minister addressed the media following a bilateral meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis at his residence in Paribag in the capital. Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations will provide substantial funding to Bangladesh through its various agencies to combat climate change, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (26 February).

The minister addressed the media following a bilateral meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis at his residence in Paribag in the capital. 

Louise Barber, Senior Development Coordination Officer and Strategic Planner was also present on the occasion.

He emphasised the need for increased financial support, stating that the allocated Tk35,000 crore from 24 ministries in the current fiscal year is insufficient. 

Discussions were held with the UN delegation on sourcing additional funds for climate mitigation and adaptation efforts through various UN channels.

Highlighting the focus on securing international financial support to address climate change impacts, Lewis reiterated the UN's commitment to collaborate closely with Bangladesh on climate resilience strategies, including the implementation of national adaptation plans, advocacy, flood control, and community-based adaptation measures. 

She praised Bangladesh's leadership in environmental conservation and pledged continued UN support for the country's sustainable development goals.

The meeting also delved into collaborative efforts to tackle critical environmental challenges such as deforestation, biodiversity loss, and plastic pollution. 

In the meeting, Lewis and Saber explored avenues to strengthen partnerships between the UN and Bangladesh in environmental protection and sustainable development initiatives.

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / United Nations / climate action

