Signal three for maritime ports

Environment

BSS
27 July, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 02:06 pm

Related News

Signal three for maritime ports

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice

BSS
27 July, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 02:06 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Representational Image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as a low pressure area has formed over North Bay and adjoining area, a met office release said.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, the met bulletin added.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Horiyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, the centre of the low to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay, the bulletin further said this morning.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is also likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

Day and night temperature may fall 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 36.8 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and minimum temperature today was recorded 24.5 degrees Celsius at Kutubdia.
Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded 109 millimeters (mm) at Cox's Bazar.

Today's sunset at 6.44 PM and tomorrow's sunrise at 5.26 AM at Dhaka.

Bangladesh / Top News

signal 3 / Maritime ports

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

19h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

5
Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case
Crime

Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing