Signal three for maritime ports

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as a low pressure area has formed over North Bay and adjoining area, a met office release said.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, the met bulletin added.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Horiyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, the centre of the low to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay, the bulletin further said this morning.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is also likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

Day and night temperature may fall 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 36.8 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and minimum temperature today was recorded 24.5 degrees Celsius at Kutubdia.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded 109 millimeters (mm) at Cox's Bazar.

Today's sunset at 6.44 PM and tomorrow's sunrise at 5.26 AM at Dhaka.