Cautionary signal 3 hoisted at four maritime ports 

The Meteorological Department has advised the country's maritime ports to hoist cautionary signal 3 due to excess air pressure differences prevailing over North Bay and coastal areas.

Four maritime ports including Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra were asked to hoist the cautionary signal from 11 am this morning, said Abdul Hannan, assistant meteorologist of the Patenga office.

Meanwhile, the fishing boats and trailers sailing in North Bay have been advised to stay near the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

Sporadic gusty wind accompanied by rainfall and thunder may occur over many parts of Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions added the meteorological officer.

Besides, some parts of Dhaka, Rangpur, and Rajshahi divisions and few places of Mymensingh and Sylhet may also witness squally weather, he added.