Cautionary signal 3 hoisted at four maritime ports 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 08:59 pm

Related News

Cautionary signal 3 hoisted at four maritime ports 

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 08:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Meteorological Department has advised the country's maritime ports to hoist cautionary signal 3 due to excess air pressure differences prevailing over North Bay and coastal areas. 

Four maritime ports including Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra were asked to hoist the cautionary signal from 11 am this morning,  said Abdul Hannan, assistant meteorologist of the Patenga office. 

Meanwhile, the fishing boats and trailers sailing in North Bay have been advised to stay near the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

Sporadic gusty wind accompanied by rainfall and thunder may occur over many parts of Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions added the meteorological officer.

Besides, some parts of Dhaka, Rangpur, and Rajshahi divisions and few places of Mymensingh and Sylhet may also witness squally weather, he added.

Top News

Cautionary signal 3 / Maritime ports

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij