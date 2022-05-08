Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 2 as deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm

The deep depression moved about 1255 kms South-Southwest of Chattogram port, 1175kms South-Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1250 kms South of Mongla port and 1205kms South of Payra port at 6am today, said a special bulletin of Bangladesh Meteriological Department on Sunday morning

Maritime ports of Bangladesh have been advised to hoist distant warning signal two as the deep depression over Southeast Bay and adjoining area intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Asani' over the same area.

The deep depression moved about 1255 kms South-Southwest of Chattogram port, 1175kms South-Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1250 kms South of Mongla port and 1205kms South of Payra port at 6am today, said a special bulletin of Bangladesh Meteriological Department on Sunday morning. 

It is likely to intensify further and move in a Northwesterly direction, said the bulletin. 

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54Kms of the cyclonic storm centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts/squalls.

Sea will remain rough near the cyclone centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

According to a regular weather bulletin, rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Rangamati, Sayedpur, Khulna, Mongla, Satkhira and Jashore districts and it may continue and spread. 

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met office bulletin said.

Bangladesh's disaster management ministry assessed the administration's preparedness for the cyclone.

After a meeting on Thursday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said they would hold another meeting to carry out the instructions to the field-level officials following the warning or distant warning issued over the possible cyclone.

Storm shelters will be prepared if low pressure is formed.

 

