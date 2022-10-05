Maritime ports asked to hoist signal No 3

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3 as a low pressure area has formed over the westcentral Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andhra coast.

Under its influence, squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said a special bulletin of the Met office.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice, it added.

Light to moderate rains or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds and lighting flashes are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Khulna, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions, as per the bulletin.

Also showers are likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram, Barishal, Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over the country, it said.