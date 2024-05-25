Rain trickles down in Barishal, other coastal areas as Cyclone Remal forms

Environment

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 10:03 pm

Deep depression over the east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay intensified into Cyclone Remal at around 9:00 pm this evening

Rainfall in Rajshahi in October 2023. Photo: TBS
Rainfall in Rajshahi in October 2023. Photo: TBS

Coastal areas across the country, including Barishal, Jhalakhathi, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, and Barguna, have already started witnessing rainfall since 6:30 pm this evening (25 May).

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the deep low pressure formed into Cyclone Remal around 6:00 pm today and is expected to make landfall tomorrow. 

According to locals, these areas experienced gusty winds throughout the day. Later in the evening, they saw rain.

Also read: Cyclone Remal forms over Bay; Mongla, Payra ports asked to hoist danger signal no 7

The impact of the cyclone could be felt around Dhaka as well as the city witnessed gusty winds and lightning strikes for over an hour now.

Abdullah Al-Mamun, a local from Barguna, said, "It was cloudy all day. There were gusty winds in the afternoon. Around evening, it suddenly started to rain."

From Jhalakathi, Lucky Begum said, "The weather was quite warm during the day. Then it started raining in the evening bringing some relief. But in the midst of it all, there has been a power outage in the area for a while."

Deep depression over the east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay intensified into Cyclone Remal at around 9:00 pm this evening.

Maritime Ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist danger signal no 7, while Maritime Ports of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been advised to hoist danger signal no 6. 

Cyclone Remal could pass through Bangladesh for about three days after hitting the majority of coastal areas tonight, according to local meteorologists and the Indian Met Office. 

