Prominent citizens plea to save Ctg's Bilpab Udyan

Environment

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 09:01 pm






Prominent citizens of Chattogram on Thursday (18 January) condemned commercialising the Bilpab Udyan. Photo: TBS
Prominent citizens of Chattogram on Thursday (18 January) condemned commercialising the Bilpab Udyan. Photo: TBS

Prominent citizens of Chattogram on Thursday (18 January) condemned commercialisation of the Bilpab Udyan.

In a joint statement, the signatories demanded an immediate halt to the construction and expansion activities in Bilpab Udyan, carried out under the pretext of beautification. 

They emphasised proper conservation and maintenance of the park, considering its vital role as a sanctuary for citizens and a symbol of urban tranquillity.

The group of individuals expressing concern include environmentalists, journalists, professors, human rights activists, and cultural advocates. 

They urged the authorities concerned to preserve the green space that Bilpab Udyan represents for the community. 

The garden, spanning approximately 2 acres, was established in 1979 to honour the memory of Pritilata Waddedar, a valiant figure in the anti-British movement. Photo: TBS


They also condemned any action that threatened to destroy the park and implored the authorities to prioritise its conservation over commercial interests.

The Bilpab Udyan, a green oasis in the Gate 2 area under Panchlaish Thana of Chattogram, is facing the threat of destruction due to alleged commercialisation efforts by the Chattogram City Corporation. 

The garden, spanning approximately 2 acres, was established in 1979 to honour the memory of Pritilata Waddedar, a valiant figure in the anti-British movement. 

According to statistics, 12% of the park area has already been allocated for commercial purposes, and this figure is slated to increase to 55% through further expansion.

In response to this, city residents concerned have been organising various programmes, including human chains, to protest against the construction and expansion of structures within the park.

The signatories include prominent figures such as Shyamal Dutta, General Secretary of the National Press Club; Sikandar Khan, President of Bapa and Vice Chancellor of East Delta University; and Professor Dr. Mohammad Kamal Hossain from the Institute of Forest and Environmental Sciences, Chattogram University, Engineer Subhas Barua, vice president of Forum for Planned Chattogram (FPC), Architect Zarina Hossain, general secretary of FPC, Bishawjit Chowdhury, joint editor of Dainik Prothom Alo, Dr. Alok Pal, among others.

